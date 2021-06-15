CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — House budget negotiators on Tuesday went along with the Senate version of a provision that would prohibit teaching school children or public employees that one race is superior to another or that one inherently discriminates against another.

The House had included language in its budget defining numerous “divisive concepts” that would be banned from being taught in schools or by public employers during diversity and inclusion training.

The Senate overhauled the language in the face of opposition from Gov. Chris Sununu, framing it as an anti-discrimination measure that would not prohibit discussions about history or current events. But opponents have argued it still would limit First Amendment rights by banning discussions about important topics including racism and sexism.

Rep. Lynne Ober, R-Hudson, who is leading the committee hashing out a compromise on the budget, said Tuesday the House acceded to the Senate’s language. There was no debate.

Work continues on the larger bill Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)