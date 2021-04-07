House blast in PA injures 2, sending 1 to hospital; cause sought

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a house explosion in northeast Philadelphia that sent one man to a hospital and prompted treatment of another at the scene.

Police said the blast occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wissinoming section of the city. The fire department said crews arrived to find a collapsed facade and heavy fire on the second floor.

Fire department personnel evacuated adjacent homes and fought the flames, declaring the situation under control shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A 61-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital. A report on his condition wasn’t immediately available. A second male was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

