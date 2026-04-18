BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze that ripped through a house in Billerica early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a structure fire on Tower Farm Road found flames coming from the rear of structure, which was left badly damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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