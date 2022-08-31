BROOKLINE, N.H. (WHDH) - A home in Brookline, New Hampshire has likely exploded, leaving only its smoking remains.

The fire, which broke out at around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, has since been put out. No injuries have been reported and the single-family house was unoccupied at the time of the explosion. Firefighters from both New Hampshire and Massachusetts responded to the border town.

Officials including the State Fire Marshal were on the scene Wednesday trying to interview neighbors and piece together what ignited the fire.

The cause of the potential explosion is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)