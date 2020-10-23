How the state’s ice rink closure is impacting more than just hockey

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials are putting hockey on ice for the time being, ordering ice rinks and skating facilities to shut down for their part in the rising number of COVID-19 cases reported across the state.

There have been at least 30 clusters of COVID-19 associated with organized ice hockey activities involving residents from more than 60 municipalities in Massachusetts, according to the Department of Public Health.

Each of these clusters was said to include two or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, totaling 108 confirmed cases.

But, other programs are now in the penalty box as well until at least November 7.

Rory Richards has two daughters who love figure skating. With the shut down just hours away, she took the two of them to a facility in Concord Friday for one last skate

She said that while she understands the state’s concerns, figure skating is safe now and has been for months.

“It’s naturally socially distanced and the rinks that we’ve experienced going to for figure skating have been incredibly compliant,” Richards said.

The pandemic is still here and the numbers are rising.

The state’s COVID-19 risk map shows 20 percent of cities and towns in the red, high-risk category. Almost a thousand new cases were reported on Thursday alone.

Experts at Newton- Wellesley hospital say face masks, hand washing and social distancing are vital tools.

While some youth and recreational hockey players have followed protocols, some have not.

“I think the kids kind of know the rules, they to just follow the rules right,” Dr. Jodi Larson said. “Parents and coaches can reinforce that.”

Mass. Hockey — which represents 50,000 players and coaches — said it will take these two weeks to work on making rinks safer.

“We hopefully can fix whatever the issues are that they see,” Executive Director Kevin Kavanaugh said. “I think ultimately we want to provide a safe environment for the kids,”

In the meantime, small clubs that cater to the state’s figure skaters said they have already complied and competitions are now being held virtually.

Skaters tape their routines and send them in for judging but, not if all rinks are closed due to hockey-related clusters.

“I don’t think it was intentionally meant to target figure skating. It’s a side effect,” Richards said. “I would love it if the governor, the governor’s office, would actually take a look at how figure skating is operating in these rinks and allowing the rinks that have figure skating programs to remain open.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)