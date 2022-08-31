BOSTON (WHDH) - Back-to-school butterflies are a common feeling in children.

Mom Leah Devereaux has two preschoolers who can get a little nervous about change and the year ahead.

“We talk about it all through the summer, just saying when you go to school, this is what it’s going to be like, you’ll be safe there, we talk about that a lot,” Devereaux says.

The more answers Devereaux can give her kids – the more secure they feel.

“Once we find out who their teacher is, we talk a lot about who their teacher is, practice saying the name, if classmates will be there, this friend will be there, that friend. And then reminding them, ‘Mama will be there to pick you up at the end of the day, we can’t wait to see you, we’ll be missing you, too ‘“

Dr. Ellen Braaten, a psychologist at Mass General Hospital’s Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds say letting your student know what to expect, cuts the stress.

“The more info they have about the teacher, class, who is going to be in class, is their best friend going to be there, all those things are important to know beforehand.“

Braaten says along with reading, writing and arithmetic – add routine.

“Even things like where do you want to do homework, where is the best place to get organized, desk, kitchen counter, table, let’s talk about that make sure you’ve got the supplies you need to do that,” Braaten says.

Of course, it’s not just kids who feel anxious at the start of school – parents can too.

Doctor Braaten says it’s a good idea to take your concerns to the teacher as a family.

The big lesson here, care and communication will calm nerves. So talk through everything with your kids before the school bell rings.

