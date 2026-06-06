BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Boston on Saturday to take part in the annual Pride Parade.

Hundreds of groups marched in the parade, which drew up to a million people to the city to take part in the annual Pride for the People festivities.

The parade stepped off from Copley Square and continued through the streets of Boston to an all-ages festival on Boston Common.

The theme of this year’s event was Pride as Protest Since 1776, giving a nod to the nation’s 250th birthday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “We’re fighting for the basic rights and opportunities that this country stands for, and in this 250th year of America, Boston is continuing to be the keeper of what it means to fight for the country we deserve.”

Bishop Julia Whitworth of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts said, “Our tradition stands for love, and we commit to promoting the dignity and pride of every human being.”

Gov. Maura Healey, the state’s first openly gay governor, said, “We want everybody to feel safe in their community, safe in the workplace, safe at school, and I’m proud of the laws and protections we have for members of our LGBTQ community and that’s why Massachusetts is ranked the best place to live on the equality context.”

Learn more: https://www.bostonprideforthepeople.org/

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