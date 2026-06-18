BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree community rallied together Wednesday night in support of a 12-year-old boy who was critically injured when he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in the city last week.

Little league baseball player Jezneel was riding his bike to his team’s championship game when he collided with an SUV at the intersection of Arthur Street and Gordon Road. Police said he suffered “significant head and upper body injuries.”

His family’s pastor, who has known Jezneel for eight years, has kept in close contact with the family in the days since the crash. He said Jezneel is currently in a coma and in need of a miracle.

“He’s hurt real bad and the most important thing is now the brain, and how that swelling is happening and going down,” said Abundant Life Church Pastor Ron Ray. “Jezneel needs a miracle. He’s literally broken and he needs a miracle. He just needs a lot of prayer, and that’s what his mom and dad said, if you talk with someone just tell them what we ask for more than anything is to pray because our son needs a real miracle.”

Hundreds of people gathered at East Middle School Wednesday to rally behind Jezneel and his family, sharing a prayer for his recovery and making cards to send to him.

“It’s just really heartbreaking. I’ve been friends with him for a while at school and at baseball, it’s just really sad to see this happen to him,” said Gavin Bennett, one of Jezneel’s teammates. “He’s just super kind. He’s always nice to people. He’s the happiest player on our team.”

“I said that I wished he could be here to see how many people love him, and that me and family, we love him so much,” said Annabelle Mulkerrina, a friend of Jezneel’s.

A GoFundMe to support Jezneel’s family can be found here.

Abundant Life Braintree said it is also inviting friends, family, and the Braintree community to join them for a night of prayer for Jezneel. The event will be held at Abundant Life Braintree at 1881 Washington Street from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19, to pray for Jezneel’s healing.

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