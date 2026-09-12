BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 2,000 nurses at Boston Medical Center (BMC) voted this week to authorize a three-day strike amid contract negotiations.

Nearly 2,000 RNs and LPNs at BMC’s main campus, and around 70 RNs at BMC-affiliated Brockton Behavioral Health Center, are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, and have been bargaining with BMC management for over six months. Nurses participated in the strike authorization vote in person and virtually on September 9 and 10, with nearly 90% of voters authorizing the strike.

Under federal labor laws, a 10-day notice is required before any strike at a hospital, and such a notice has not yet been issued. BMC and 1199SEIU’s next bargaining session is on Friday, Sept. 25.

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