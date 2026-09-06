BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of cyclists are completing Livestrong’s First Responder Ride for Resilience, a 5-day, 343-mile ride from Boston to New York, one mile for each of the 343 firefighters lost on 9/11.

The ride kicked off Sunday outside Fenway Park with more than 200 riders, including first responders, cancer survivors, community members, and a nearly 30-strong delegation of Irish firefighters. Many riders are firefighters, some having served in 9/11 and have gone through or are still going through cancer.

Money raised benefits Livestrong, Friends of Firefighters, and the Boston Fire Cancer Foundation for cancer survivorship and mental health programs for first responders and their families.

Learn more: https://impact.livestrong.org/event/first-responder-ride-for-resilience/home

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