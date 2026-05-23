CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Some students celebrate their graduation with a party or nice dinner, but 400 local MIT students are celebrating in a unique way: Skydiving.

Earlier this week, the MIT seniors traveled by bus from Boston to Skydive New England in Lebanon, Maine, to take a skydive to celebrate their graduation from one of the world’s most prestigious schools.

Each day, Wednesday through Saturday, roughly 100 students made the journey from Boston to Skydive New England.

This is the third year MIT students have been able to celebrate their senior fling graduation party by making the trip to Skydive New England, and it has quickly become one of the most popular ways for graduating seniors to celebrate before heading to their next adventure.

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