Hundreds of motorcyclists ride to support Joanna’s Place in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A non-profit organization took to the street to honor the tragic death of a 6-year-old girl Saturday.

Over 550 motorcyclists turned out to participate in the 11 annual Motorcycle Ride to Benefit Joanna’s Place, a 35-mile ride around Massachusetts’ south shore beginning in Weymouth.

Heather Mullin began this fundraiser after the brutal murder of her daughter Joanna in 2007.

It was a tragedy in the community, everybody felt that pain. It was horrible. But, with the love and support of this wonderful community look where we are today,” said Mullin family friend Bob Tinlin.

Joanna’s Place is a non-profit organization that seeks to offer tools and support to children in crisis. According to a press release issued by the organization, their purpose is “to provide free services to children and their families so they have the support they need when they need it most.”

“People are able to call us and say ‘how do we talk to our child about this’ and get a professional opinion,” Mullin said.

In its first year, the event only had about 35 riders. Last year the organization was able to raise $40,000 for their cause.

As hundreds more took the streets today Mullin was emotional saying, “it’s just the best feeling to have such a huge community right behind us.”

