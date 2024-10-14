BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 600 workers from the Omni Parker House and the Omni Boston Seaport hotels on Monday joined 600 workers on strike at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport and the Hilton Boston Park Plaza, bringing the city’s total number of striking hotel workers to almost 1,300.

Workers at both Omni properties had walked off the job for three days from Sept. 19 – 21, but this time they will not return to work until they reach an agreement with Omni Hotels & Resorts.

Striking workers include room attendants, housepersons, front desk agents, telephone systems operators, doorpersons, bellhops, cooks, dishwashers, banquet staff, barbacks, and others.

Since April, the hotel workers’ union has been bargaining for a new contract.

