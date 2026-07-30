BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of volunteers assembled 50,000 backpacks with essential school supplies for Massachusetts children as part of the Cradles to Crayons Backpack-A-Thon Thursday morning.

More than 800 corporate volunteers, including 7NEWS’ own Amaka Ubaka, were at Boston University’s Agganis Arena beginning at 10 a.m. filling the backpacks.

The event is part of the Ready for Learning initiative, which supports students who are experiencing homelessness or living in low-income situations across Massachusetts. The program will provide more than 70,000 Massachusetts children with clothing, backpacks, and school supplies.

Cradles to Crayons said one in three Massachusetts children are at risk of clothing insecurity, or lacking access to school-appropriate clothing as they return to the classroom. It said this can affect student engagement at school both physically and emotionally.

Those involved with Cradles to Crayons said they are grateful to make an impact on those children’s lives.

“It’s special knowing that you’re part of a bigger community, helping kids all across the state and New Hampshire and Rhode Island,” said Alicia Kabir, Executive Director at Cradles to Crayons Boston. “It matters. It matters that we all give our time, that we all give our energy for the benefit of our overall community.”

More than a dozen trucks will begin to deliver the backpacks to school districts across Massachusetts Friday.

Cradles to Crayons said it hopes to pack another 20,000 backpacks before the start of the school year. In addition, Cradles to Crayons said 1.6 million clothing items will be distributed to help ensure kids are prepared to go back to school.

To learn more, you can visit their website.

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