BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people took part in the 11th annual Pan-Mass Challenge Winter Cycle at Fenway Park on Saturday to kick off the organization’s 2026 fundraising campaign.

The event brought hundreds of participants to the storied ballpark to cycle on spin bikes, all with a shared goal to raise as much money as possible to fight cancer. One hundred percent of every rider-raised dollar going directly to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

For the fifth consecutive year, PMC Pedal Partners – pediatric patients at Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic – were featured during each session to inspire the PMC Winter Cycle riders cycling in their honor. In addition to these Pedal Partners, PMC riders, sponsors, and volunteers acted as motivational speakers before each session, sharing personal stories about why they ride, fundraise, and support the PMC’s mission.

In 2025, the PMC raised a record-breaking $78 million for Dana-Farber, bringing its lifetime contributions in the fight against cancer to $1.125 billion since 1980. The PMC is Dana-Farber’s single largest donor, accounting for 67 percent of its Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.

Learn more and donate: https://donate.pmc.org/wintercycle

