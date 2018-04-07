BOSTON (WHDH) – Hundreds of people took it one step at a time in Boston Saturday and walked up nearly 60 stories for a cause.

They gritty challenge is all part of the Ginormous Climb to recognize child abuse awareness month.

Nearly 400 people tackled the 60-story climb inside Boston’s former John Hancock Tower.

Boston Police Chief William Gross stopped by the event.

This marks the fifth year the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County has put on the climb that continues to grow.

The organizers say they plan to hold the event next year.

