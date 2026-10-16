NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A long line of fans waited for the chance to meet Ann Michael Maye, wife of Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye, at her meet-and-greet at Market Basket in North Andover Friday.

The event was part of a partnership with Olivia’s Organics, a family-owned business selling organic produce throughout the country. In addition to meeting Maye, fans had the opportunity to learn new ways to whip up healthy food.

“It’s such a natural partnership. I love chicken ceasar wraps, salads, all the things,” Maye said.

Many who attended the meet-and-greet Friday said they started following Maye on social media during her viral holiday baking series “bakemas.”

“I made the recipes, and then for the Super Bowl I had to take all my M&Ms and sort out the red and the blue so I could make her cookies,” one fan said, in reference to the Patriots-colored cookies she made for the big game.

Many fans showed up in Patriots gear, and others brought gifts.

“She is truly the queen of New England, so in her honor, we brought for her a spatula today. We know a lot of queens would like a wand, but we felt that she would like, perhaps, a spatula,” said Marianne Cashman, a fan of Maye’s.

Event organizers said more than 1,200 people lined up for the event, and a few hundred were able to meet Maye.

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