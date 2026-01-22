DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Patrick Clancy, the husband of a Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, is suing his wife’s doctors.

The case is filed on behalf of his children’s estate.

The lawsuit claims doctors overprescribed medication to his wife, Lindsay Clancy, during her treatment for post-partum depression and they failed to monitor her deteriorating mental health.

Prosecutors said in January 2023, Clancy strangled her children while her husband was out picking up dinner.

Investigators said she jumped from a window in an attempted suicide. She is now paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair. She’s pleaded not guilty to the murders.

