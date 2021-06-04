BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park woman has won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Cash Wheel” instant ticket game.

Erlinda Bodden bought her ticket while buying a sports drink for her son, who was at lacrosse practice.

She chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).  

Her winning ticket was bought at Milton Food Mart on Brook Road in Milton. 

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

