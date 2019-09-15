‘I am alive because of God’: David Ortiz describes recovery in interview

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he thought he was having a nightmare when he was shot in the Dominican Republic last summer and says he’s still alive because of God.

In an interview on Univision Network, Ortiz described his recovery after the shooting.

“I am alive because of God, not because of a miracle,” Ortiz said. “God gave me this opportunity. I do not know why. I was in bad shape, very bad shape. I went through a very difficult time.”

Ortiz says he doesn’t know why someone would want to kill him, but he’s grateful for all the prayers and support from his family, former teammates and fans.