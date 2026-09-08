FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans are pumped that the team locked down their star cornerback, Christian “Gonzo” Gonzalez, to a record-breaking deal.

“I am psyched,” Racheal Friend said, a Patriots fan. “That’s awesome news. I am so happy for him.”

“He deserves it,” Matt Zettek said. “He lets his play on the field do it; he’s a good teammate. Everything about him is great. It’s just what the Patriots need to start the season.”

Fans are thrilled with the news, but surprised the deal took so long.

“I don’t know, to be honest, why it took so long,” Sarwat Aziz said. “He’s been a terrific player, a great add for us a few years ago, so long awaited. I’m glad it happened.”

Since he was drafted in 2023, Gonzo has become a fan favorite in New England with an impressive showing throughout last year’s playoff run that helped propel the team to the Super Bowl.

“He’s been a great player with us from the get-go,” Zettek said. “Day one. So out of all the good moves the Patriots can do, this is a good one.”

Now, fans are looking forward to seeing the 24-year-old get back to work.

“I’m excited,” Aziz said. “I can’t wait to see him play.”

Fans will be back at Gillette Stadium in week two to cheer on Gonzo when the Pats take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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