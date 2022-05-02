SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville family said they are terrified after three girls saw a bullet pierce their bedroom window in their apartment Sunday night.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots at Saint Polycarp Village at 10 p.m. found a bullet had crashed through a bedroom window, but was luckily stopped by another pane of glass. Kojo Nimako said his three daughters share the room.

“We praise the Lord that it went a little high,” Nimako said. “It could’ve been very disastrous.”

“I’m feeling traumatized. I don’t feel like our neighborhood is safe,” said Gigi Nimako, 7.

“This person might actually get away with this and that makes me really angry,” said Havila, 12.

Police said no one appeared to be injured and they found 10 bullet casings in a nearby parking lot. The shooting is under investigation.

