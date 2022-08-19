HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two residents and their dog are recovering after their home blew up Friday morning in New Hampshire.

Firefighters in the town of Hampstead were called to a house on School Street after a large explosion was reported around 7 a.m.

First responders soon discovered the house was essentially leveled, with debris scattered across the surrounding area. The home’s garage door could be seen in the road while shards of wood and metal sat in neighboring lawns.

Both residents, a father and son, were able to get out of the home with help from firefighters. Officials said the son suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

The father, Nathan Close, told 7NEWS they were extremely lucky.

“I was sleeping and I heard an explosion, and then debris was falling all over me,” he said. “I got up out of the bed and I grabbed my pants and put’em on and got up out of the house.”

Close said that he later learned the explosion was heard from two streets over, and that he was still trying to put himself together after the early morning blast destroyed his home of 23 years.

“My house, I’m looking at it, is a total loss,” he said. “I thank God that me and my son are both OK. I believe the Lord had his hand on me and I just feel blessed that we’re OK.”

Fire crews could be seen trying to stabilize the home during the early afternoon hours as they continued to investigate. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office was also called in to help determine a cause.

While early in the investigation, officials indicated to 7NEWS that the home did have a propane tank that was “individual” to the household.

7NEWS also learned the family dog survived the blast and made it out of what was left of the home.

