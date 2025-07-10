WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Commercial Street was under water Thursday morning.

Local business owner Pete Volpe knew what was coming.

“I was awake at 5 a.m., looked at the radar and I just knew that there would be a problem here, so I just got my shorts on, came in, and did the best I could,” said Volpe.

The storm dumped nearly half a foot of rain on this part of the south shore right during the morning commute.

Drivers braved the local roads despite warnings to avoid the flooded streets.

Businesses on Weymouth Landing dealt with water pouring through their doors.

“Lot of frantic cleaning. Lots of shop-vacs trying to get the water out but everybody was coming together, really helping out,” said Nick Buccella, who works at Lacrosse Unlimited.

“So walking up it wasn’t that bad. I saw a bunch of the shop doors open so I figured maybe they were airing out but yea I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s the most water I’ve seen in Weymouth in 20 years,” said Buccella.

Volpe’s South Shore Music was in the area 20 years ago.

“We had a decent flood where we lost some gear and some carpeting, and I lost my car,” Volpe said. “It was parked around the corner. That was not a good day.”

The man whose family has owned the music store since the 1960s moved quickly.

“It’s fast. I got here probably 7:15 a.m. and it was coming up quickly,” Volpe said. “I got in the front door and within about a half an hour I couldn’t go out the front door.”

And then he waited.

“You’re just helpless. There’s nothing much you can. You can barricade a little bit, move a couple of pieces of gear around but essentially it’s just waiting and hoping it dissipates,” Volpe said.

Luckily for the business owners, the rain stopped and the flood waters eventually receded. Some businesses were left to dry out but the damage appears to be minimal.

