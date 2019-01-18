BATON ROUGE, La. (WHDH) — An 11-year-old child prodigy started school this week at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisianna.

Elijah Precciely began his undergraduate career as a physics major, shocking many other college students.

“He was always engaged, always teaching the class, which you know is surprising,” student Mubashar Ali said. “He knew way more than a lot of students.”

Although he is much younger than traditional undergraduates, Precciely blends in with the students in the classroom.

“This is my environment, basically. I love to be up here on the campus. I love to learn,” he said. “What really strikes me is when some people think that I’m 15. Either I’m a tall 11-year-old or a short 15-year-old. Pick one.”

Precciely added that he’s already thinking about grad school.

