BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A police pursuit in Billerica ended with a car on its side and a fallen utility pole on top of it.

Thomas Regan says he ran over to help the driver inside.

“I heard the ‘errr’ and ‘bang’ … then another big bang … then the transformer fell and a big blue flash, and the sky turned blue,” Regan said. “He was hanging out of the roof when I got there. The cop was running over, ‘get away! Get away! The power lines and everything!'”

It all happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Burlington police alerted Billerica police that 30-40 cars were headed their way for a meet-up and were causing problems.

Officers say they found the cars in a plaza off of Boston Road.

Police say they tried to stop a car, but it took off.

Officers followed it and say in less than a minute, the driver left the road, hit a sign, and crashed into a utility pole.

“I hear what sounds like a big thunder crack, then there was a huge flash of light, and instantly a police siren,” said Ed, who heard the crash.

Police say the driver, an 18-year-old man from Maine, suffered life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 25-year-old man, was okay.

The car was towed from the scene, one of its tires was left behind.

For the people who witnessed the crash or saw the aftermath, its not something they will soon forget.

“Crazy, crazy,” Regan said. “I never saw anything like that.”

