BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Dynamics is responding to reports that the Department of Homeland Security is buying its robots in support of its missions.

In a statement, a Boston Dynamics spokesperson said, “Boston Dynamics sells to many government agencies and public safety organizations and the robots are used to keep people out of harm’s way and aid first responders in assessing dangerous situations. Specific Spot applications typically include things like hazardous gas detection, unexploded ordnance inspection, suspicious package investigation, search and rescue, subterranean or confined space exploration, and structural assessments following fires, disaster events, and other hazards. Additionally we want to point out that any attempted weaponization of Boston Dynamics’ robots is strictly prohibited, as clearly outlined in our Terms and Conditions , our ethical principles , as well as in an open letter against weaponization , which was spearheaded by Boston Dynamics and co-signed by 5 other leading robotics companies.”

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