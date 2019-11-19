Iconic Boston eatery set to close after more than 40 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - An iconic eatery that’s been a fixture in the Boston community for more than 40 years announced Tuesday that it will be permanently closing its doors in April.

“As the saying goes, ‘all good things must come to an end,'” Chicken Lou’s wrote in a Facebook post.

Chicken Lou’s started serving those who attended and lived near Northeastern University in 1977 with canteen trucks.

The eatery later set up a permanent home on the Northeastern campus in 1990.

Chicken Lou passed away in 2000 but his children kept his dream alive over four Ferratti family generations.

“Moving on from Lou’s is a very bittersweet decision for us all, as we have met so many new friends along the way,” Chicken Lou’s wrote in the post. “Maybe our paths will one day cross again but until then we wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

The news of the impending closure garnered dozens of reactions from customers who dined at Chicken Lou’s over the years.

“Thanks for all the years of great food and service! I’m sad to see this place go,” one Facebook user said. Another person added, “Thank you for getting me through my college years with a full stomach. Plan on stopping by before you start the next chapter.”

Chicken Lou’s also said it will be opening with new hours on Jan. 6 following Christmas break. The changes will be shared on social media.

