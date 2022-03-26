FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The iconic lighthouse that towered over Gillette Stadium’s north end zone was demolished Friday as construction crews continued work on major transformational upgrades.

Lighthouse renovations will increase the structure to 218 feet in height and add a 360-degree observation deck at the top that provides sweeping views of the stadium, the game field, Patriot Place, and beyond.

Other transformational upgrades include a reimagined plaza leading into the stadium, a prominent new HD video board, and improved concession locations.

The new curved-radius video board will be the largest outdoor board in the United States.

The work is expected to be completed in time for the state of the 2023 NFL season.

