In delayed report Mass. health officials announce 3,224 new COVID cases, 53 deaths, 2.5% daily positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 3,224 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in a delayed report that encompasses 30 hours worth of data rather than the normal 24.

A total of 207,284 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 41,439 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 2.5 percent.

Fifty-three new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,372 statewide.

Nine hundred and forty-two people are currently hospitalized and 208 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 66.

Wednesday’s reporting delay was blamed on a technical issue that resulted in an interruption of data download.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

From November 8 through November 21, 7,051 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 0-19 came in next with 5,924, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 5,740. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,113 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

