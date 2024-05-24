CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation continued in Cambridge Friday after a shooting sent two people to the hospital Thursday night.

Cambridge police in a statement said the shooting happened near 9:30 p.m. in the area of Donnelly Field off Berkshire Street.

Officers responded and found a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police did not identify the two people who were injured but said they are both Cambridge residents. There were no other reported injuries.

Cambridge police were on scene around the site of the shooting Thursday night. Come Friday, investigators were back in the area of Donnelly Field combing for clues.

Police in their latest update said investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene and said their investigation was ongoing.

Police had not made any arrests as of around 11 a.m. Friday and asked anyone with information related to the shooting, including surveillance of dash cam video, to contact authorities anonymously through their tip line at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

Though investigators believe this was an isolated incident, the Cambridge Police Department said it will still be sending extra patrols to the area “out of an abundance of caution.”

