WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation has continued after a baby found unresponsive in a Waltham home died last week, officials said.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said Waltham police responded on April 13 to a home on Leitha Street following a report of an unresponsive infant that did not live in the home.

The DA’s office said emergency crews attempted lifesaving efforts on the baby, identified as a nearly five-month-old boy.

Officials said the baby was later taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The DA’s office on Friday said an investigation into the matter was open and ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)