Investigation underway after bullet pierces window of BPD headquarters in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway at the Boston police headquarters in Roxbury after a bullet pierced a window and became lodged in the ceiling Monday night.

The bullet struck the rear of the building around 7:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators could be seen taking measurements and photographs of the crime scene.

A shot spotter located nearby did register the activity and is likely to aide police in their search for a suspect.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS online and on-air for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)