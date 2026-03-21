TAMWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a floor collapse during a wedding at a venue in New Hampshire left six people hospitalized and others injured, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported floor collapse during a wedding at The Preserve at Chocura on Philbrick Neighborhood Road in Tamworth around 4:30 p.m. Saturday learned that more than 100 people had been on the floor when it collapsed into the basement, leaving multiple people trapped under beams and farming equipment, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Tamworth Fire/Rescue Chief Richard Colcord.

When first responders arrived on scene, they learned that venue staff and wedding guests had already provided initial first aid to some guests and used ladders to help individuals who fell through the collapsed floor. Firefighters assisted additional guests and began on-scene evaluations of those who reported injuries. Multiple mutual aid partners from surrounding communities were also requested to respond to the scene or provide station coverage.

Six adults were transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to area hospitals, and multiple other guests were treated at the scene. Four of those hospitalized have since been released.

A preliminary investigation has determined that at the start of the wedding ceremony, 144 guests were in the venue’s Sap House building when the floor collapsed and nearly 70 people, about half of the guests, fell through an approximately 20-by-20-foot opening into the basement.

Investigators believe the building was over capacity prior to the floor collapse.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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