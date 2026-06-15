SWANZEY, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man apparently drowned while swimming in a pond in Swanzey, New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported drowning at Wilson Pond around 3:30 p.m. learned Fredy Gavilanes Jami, 42, of Ecuador, had been swimming with three friends near the shoreline when he went into an area with a steep drop-off and went missing, according to police.

The first office arriving at the scene found Gavilanes Jami and pulled him from the water. He was taken to Cheshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper First Class Micah Jones at Micah.A.Jones@dos.nh.gov or (603) 724-8026.

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