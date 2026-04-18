LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lexington on Saturday afternoon that left a 26-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Mason Street reporting that their son had just injured himself with a knife around 1:30 p.m. assisted in escorting two residents from the home, leaving the man inside alone, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Shortly after police arrived on scene, the man, whose name has not been released, exited the home in possession of a large kitchen knife and advanced on officers. Less lethal force was used and was not effective.

The man allegedly continued to advance and was fatally shot by a Wilmington Police Officer assigned to NEMLEC.

The Wilmington Police Officer was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The family has requested that the District Attorney’s Office convey their request for privacy at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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