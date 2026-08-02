BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in East Boston that left a person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 464 Meridian St. around 1:30 a.m. found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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