BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a business in Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 54 Walter St. around 1 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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