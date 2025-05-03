HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Holliston on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive male in the area of 576 Concord St. around 12:30 p.m. found a 39-year-old man unresponsive in a front yard, according to police.

He was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

This matter remains under investigation by the Holliston Police Département in conjunction with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police and the Office of the Medical Examiner.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)