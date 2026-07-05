HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shots fired incident in Hampton, New Hampshire, early Sunday morning that left two people hospitalized and the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 29 Ocean Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. found a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a joint statement issued by Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Hampton Police Department Chief Alexander J. Reno. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Soon after, at the intersection of P Street and Ashworth Avenue, officers encountered the suspect, Tyshawn Cooper, 21, of Taylors, South Carolina, who allegedly pulled a handgun, raised it, and shot himself in the head as an officer fired at him, officials said.

After an autopsy, Cooper’s cause of death was determined to be suicide.

Although the officer who fired did not cause Cooper’s death, the Attorney General’s Office will complete a deadly force incident investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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