LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lakeville Police Department is investigating after a pipe bomb was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Egger Bog Pond.

At about 12:38 p.m., Lakeville police responded to a report of a pipe bomb on the edge of Egger Bog Pond off of Highland Road.

Lakeville Police notified the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad to respond, and they confirmed that it was a PVC pipe bomb.

The State Police Bomb Squad safely disposed of the bomb.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Det. Schiffer at rschiffer@lakevillema.org, or the Detective Division at 508-947-4422.

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