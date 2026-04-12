BERKLEY, Mass. (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after a Rhode Island man was killed in a paramotor crash at Myricks Airport in Berkley on Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to a reported crash around 9:30 a.m. found a large divot in the field closest to Padelford Street and soon located Gary Williams, 63, of Cranston, suffering from life-threatening injuries nearny, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The paramotor was observed by police to have fuel leakage and a propellor that was broken in multiple locations.

This matter is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office along with the Berkley Police Department.

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