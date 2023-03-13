HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is ongoing this week after police said thieves stole four vehicles from a New Hampshire car dealership in an incident that police said may be linked to another theft in Waltham last week.

Police said thieves broke into the dealership, stealing some of the vehicles out of the facility’s showroom. A matter of days after vehicles were stolen at a Eastside Motoring in Waltham, Hempstead Police Deputy Chief Robert Kelley said the department is working with Waltham police in their investigation.

“It looks like the incidents could be related,” Kelley said, referencing the recent theft in Waltham.

The front doors of DC Motors in Hampstead were found busted open Sunday morning.

General Manager Chris Tymowicz said $250,000 worth of inventory was taken, including a 2020 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, a 2018 Range Rover, a 2021 Polaris Slingshot and a 2014 Dodge Charger.

“I don’t know whether they’re gonna resell them someplace else in the world or folks need parts or whatever,” Tymowicz. “But it’s by no accident that they wanted a pretty sought-after Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that was in my showroom.”

Tymowicz said the thieves broke in through a side window and rummaged through a key box to remove the cars.

Local police said the heist mirrored the one at Eastside Motoring in Waltham last week, where several high end cars and parts were stolen.

Police in Hampstead said they believe five people were involved in this incident. Police said the group was spotted driving the vehicles together in Salem, New Hampshire before two of the vehicles led police in Massachusetts on a high-speed chase into Foxborough.

While detectives continue to investigate, the team at DC Motors is cleaning up, putting in insurance claims and moving forward.

“You don’t want to see people that are working hard in business get taken advantage of, right?” Tymowicz said. “So, of course, do I wish it would stop? Yeah I wish this doesn’t happen to another person because it’s pretty frustrating.”

Hampstead police have asked anyone with information related to this incident to call them at (603) 329-5700.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)