Investigator says closing doors helped slow fire spread

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont fire investigator says closing doors helped contain a fire that damaged a home in South Royalton.

The fire was reported Sunday evening in a South Street home with an attached barn and shed.

One of the occupants smelled smoke and discovered the fire in the shed. He closed all the doors as he left the building while asking others to call 911.

The occupant suffered minor burns while fighting the fire with a garden hose. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

The living portion of the home suffered minor smoke damage.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Paul Cerutti says the fire shows how effective closed doors can be at containing a fire and protecting people and property.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it is not considered suspicious.

