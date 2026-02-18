PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - The heartbroken Pawtucket community is coming together following a deadly shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena Monday that left three people dead, and three people in critical condition.

Flowers and hockey sticks could be seen lining the outside of the ice rink, and flags were hung at half staff in the city to show support for the victims and their families following the attack.

“In the face of fear we step up, because that’s the kind of community Pawtucket is,” said Pastor Keith Cabral, a lifelong Pawtucket resident.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, 56, who also went by the name Roberta Dorgan or Roberta Esposito. Dorgan opened fire inside the arena during a high school hockey game, killing his ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and their son Aidan in what investigators are calling a case of domestic violence.

Robert Dorgan, armed with two guns during the attack, was wrestled to the ground by several bystanders before he ultimately took his own life.

Investigators searched Dorgan’s apartment in Maine, and announced Wednesday that they seized ammunition and more weapons including a shotgun and an assault rifle.

Rhonda’s parents and her boyfriend Tom Geruso were also shot during the attack, and remain in the hospital in critical condition.

Geruso is the Assistant Principal at Shea High School in Pawtucket. The school issued a statement Wednesday calling him a compassionate and caring educator, writing, “At this time our focus remains on supporting Tom, caring for our staff and students, and ensuring that mental health counseling resources are readily available throughout our school community.”

Pawtucket residents, families, and hockey coaches say they are still reeling from this life-altering tragedy.

“We just need support and love from everybody, and prayers,” said Chris Librizzi, a hockey coach.

All Rhode Island interscholastic games have been suspended until Friday in solidarity with and out of respect for the victims.

Pawtucket police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)