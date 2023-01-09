PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators could be seen sorting through trash at a transfer station in Peabody on Monday night in an effort that sources tell 7NEWS is related to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three.

The search was launched after Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, told police that he went to his mother’s house in Swampscott on New Year’s Day, but that it took him longer than it should have because he got lost.

He also said he went to Whole Foods and CVS, but officials stated he was not seen on surveillance video at either store and that there were no receipts for the items he claimed to purchase.

Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday after being arrested the day before as police continue to investigate the disappearance of his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, who was last seen at her home shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Prosecutors say the husband misled police by telling them Ana had left for the airport in an Uber or Lyft on Jan. 1 to fly to Washington D.C., where she works for a real estate agency. However, officials said there was no evidence she left the house and that her phone pinged at her home location on both Jan. 2.

The search in Peabody is underway due to the possibility that he may have disposed of something in a dumpster at his mother’s house in Swampscott, according to sources.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

