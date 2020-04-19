‘It should not be like this:’ Mother mourns 17-year-old daughter shot to death in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 17-year-old shot and killed in Boston last week is remembering her daughter as “the life of the party” and calling for officials to stop violence that led to another girl being shot Saturday.

Alissa King was shot and killed in the middle of the day on Topliff Street in Dorchester, and investigators have arrested an 18-year-old in the shooting. Alana Farrell, said the suspect used to be a friend of her daughter’s and had come over to her apartment for dinner.

Farrell said her daughter was an extrovert who was always looking to help.

‘She was the life of the party, my little angel,” Farrell said. “She was always happy and caring, always help[ing] her friends, help[ing] others.”

King had just had reconstructive surgery on her knee and planned to play basketball in college. She played for the Boston Showstoppers and Farrell said anyone wishing to donate can give to the team.

On Saturday, a 10-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition being hit by a bullet shot through the wall of her Roxbury apartment. Farrell said the violence needs to stop.

“We have kids that are getting shot every day, it should not be like this,” she said.

