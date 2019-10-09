‘It sounded like a bomb’: Slow-moving nor’easter begins battering parts of Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a series of flood and wind warnings, watches and advisories as the Bay State braces for a nor’easter.

Light rain began making its way northward on Wednesday morning, as the storm grew in intensity, the waves began swelling and the winds whipping, as the season’s first nor’easter barrelled toward New England.

Strong winds cracked a large tree in half sending it crashing down onto a Honda sedan parked on Oscar Street in Dedham, narrowly missing a home.

The homeowners were inside at the time and said they were watching TV when the tree came down.

“It sounded like a bomb almost went off. It was like a big thump and we saw like a little flash of light,” the homeowner said. “We just jumped up, opened the door and we saw all this. But, it was pretty scary. It was loud.”

The falling limbs took some power lines out with it plunging a handful of homes into darkness.

Eversource was on scene working to restore electricity.

The tree will remain in place until the morning.

In Plymouth, strong winds and waves battered the shoreline.

“Kids had never seen the waves like this before so, wanted to take them out here and show them,” sightseer Jeff Cabral said.

Gusts of up to 30 to 40 miles per hour are expected overnight and rain that is expected to impact Thursday’s commute.

“I luckily work from home,” Cabral said. “So I am golden.”

The storm is slow-moving so residents said they will be hunkering down for the next two days.

