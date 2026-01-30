SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Heights Elementary School in Sharon used a writing exercise assigned by their Patriots superfan teacher to send some encouragement to quarterback Drake Maye during a pivotal moment in the team’s season.

Each of the fifth-graders wrote a letter to Maye before the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

“In fifth grade, we talk about writing a letter and addressing an envelope. I’m like what if we wrote a letter to Drake Maye wishing him good luck, so that’s what the students did,” said Matthew Cavoli, fifth-grade teacher at Heights Elementary School.

Those letters did find their way to Maye, who said Thursday that he was thrilled to receive the support.

“It’s been awesome,” Maye said. I think it’s been one of the coolest things probably about this year is seeing the fan support. Local elementary school sent me, I think every kid wrote a letter to me before the AFC Championship just trying to pump me up. It was pretty cool.”

Maye said he read all of the letters with his wife Ann Michael, and it’s just one of the gestures that has helped make this season so special for him.

“Shoutout to all the kids, even the adults that are fans of us and fans of me, I think you guys are what make this league run, make us work a little harder, try to execute a little more,” Maye said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the fan environment at the Super Bowl. I know there’s going to be a lot of Pats fans there and show out.”

Cavoli said he hopes this will help spread his fandom to all of his students.

“I’d say maybe six to eight of them are big Patriots fans, the rest maybe know some, maybe know a little bit, others don’t know anything about it, but I feel like doing this has really brought the class together, like, we’re gonna root for the Patriots because they’re so happy,” he said.

Cavoli also told his class that if the Patriots go on to win the big game, they won’t have any homework for the rest of the month.

“They’re really getting invested into it, and now with the no homework, these kids are the biggest Patriots fans in the world,” Cavoli said.

