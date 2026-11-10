BOSTON (WHDH) - Family members and supporters of Sandra Birchmore reacted outside court Tuesday to former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell being found guilty of killing Birchmore in 2021.

Farwell was convicted of killing 23-year-old Birchmore and her unborn child, and staging the death to look like a suicide in February 2021. Her body was found in her Canton apartment in a seated position with a strap around her neck and tied to a doorknob. Farwell killed her to stop her from exposing federal crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child. Prosecutors alleged Farwell had been grooming her for sex since she was 15-years-old and part of the Stoughton Police Explorers mentoring program.

“It’s a great day!” on supporter said. “We got justice for baby girl! I’m smiling. I was able to smile while the judge was telling him when he’s coming back for sentencing!”

“I’m extremely happy,” said Barbara Wright, Birchmore’s cousin. “I’m sad we had to lose Sandra and have this happen. This is something nobody would ever wish for.”

Birchmore’s relatives said it was a brutal five years that were filled with delays until justice was finally served.

“Matthew Farwell is the worst example of somebody using their power for the wrong reasons,” Wright said.

Surrounded by federal agents and United States Marshals, Farwell was taken from the courthouse in an unmarked white prisoner transport van, while Birchmore’s supporters had a message for the once deadlocked jury who returned the guilty verdicts.

“You’re all rockstars,” one supporter said of the jury. “I love you all, you did a great job, we had faith in you the whole time. You did great. I couldn’t have asked for a better jury.”

Farwell is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2027.

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